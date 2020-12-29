Sri Lanka the 'island of coconuts', how's the island running out of coconut

Dec 29, 2020, 04.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka's coastline dotted with coconut trees, how the island of coconut is running out of coconut. The island is 4th largest coconut producer in the world, the government is planning to import coconut slices, what explains this shortage?
