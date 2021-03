Srilanka is facing the heat at the united nations human rights council over human rights violations during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). And ahead of that crucial vote at UNHRC, the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa spoke with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking India support the telephonic conversation took place at the request of Sri Lanka which included discussion on the COVID-19 crisis and UNHRC.