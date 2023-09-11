Sri Lanka: Retired SC Judge to head panel that probes 2019 Easter Sunday bombings

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Sri Lanka where the spotlight remains on fresh investigations concerning the 2019 Easter bombings. Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe will be appointing a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe recent allegations made by British broadcaster Channel 4.

