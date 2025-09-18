LOGIN
Sri Lanka resumes key highway project with Chinese funding

Published: Sep 18, 2025, 18:51 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 18:51 IST
Sri Lanka resumed construction of a stalled highway project with a new $500 million Chinese loan on Wednesday.

