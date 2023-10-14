Sri Lanka restructures Chinese debt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Debt-ridden Sri Lanka has reached an agreement with the export-import bank of china to restructure about $4.2 billion of its outstanding debt. Reports suggest that the agreement with china exim bank will assist Sri Lanka in getting past the first review of the international monetary fund program in the coming weeks. It will also help in securing the release of a second IMF tranche of about $334 million.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos