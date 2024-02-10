Sri Lanka President thanks India for economic support; Plans for IIT Campus in Kandy

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has thanked India for the economic support to his country amid the economic crisis. Speaking to our diplomat correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Perth, he said, 'thankful to India without that we could not have survived and this is why we are also looking at closer relations between the two countries'. India provided a support of almost $4 Bn to the country during the economic crisis. The President pointed that plans are underway for Chennai IIT to establish a campus in Sri Lanka "most probably in Kandy.". He President spoke on other issues including visit of Chinese vessels to Sri Lanka, Maldives President Muizzu's India policy amoung other things.