Sri Lanka on edge after President Gotabaya flees | Crisis triggers chaos in Colombo again

Published: Jul 14, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the president fled overseas. Molly Gambhir and Dasuni Athauda tell you how the day unfolded into chaos.
