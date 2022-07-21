Sri Lanka Crisis & Chaos: The rise of Ranil Wickremesinghe

Published: Jul 21, 2022, 01:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as Sri Lanka's new president. Molly Gambhir tells you what comes next as the seasoned Ranil Wickremesinghe inherits the complicated, corrupt and often violent political system.
