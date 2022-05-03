Sri Lanka Crisis & Chaos: SLPP agrees to National Consensus Government?

Published: May 03, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Opposition in Sri Lanka is gearing up for the no-confidence motion which is likely to be tabled when the Sri Lankan parliament convenes. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has conceptually agreed to form an interim government.
