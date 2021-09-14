Sri Lanka: Ajith Nivard Cabraal set to become the new Central Bank Governor

Sep 14, 2021, 09:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka's former Finance Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal is set to become the new Central Bank Governor in Sri Lanka. This comes after the former Governor resigned as the island nation now faces a deepening financial crisis.
