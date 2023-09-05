Spike in Covid cases around the world; New Pirola variant behind the rise?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
If you thought that the Covid-19 pandemic is over then think again. In the month of May, the WHO said that Covid is no longer a 'global emergency', now there is a spike in the infections around the world in just four months.

