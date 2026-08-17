/Spider-Man: Brand new day smashes records, crosses $2 billion worldwide

Spider-Man has swung into the record books once again. The latest installment in the blockbuster superhero franchise has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in cinema history. The milestone underscores the enduring popularity of Marvel's iconic web-slinger and highlights the continued strength of franchise-driven storytelling in Hollywood. The film has drawn massive audiences across key international markets, delivering strong ticket sales and setting new benchmarks for the industry. As studios look to revive theatrical attendance, Spider-Man's extraordinary performance offers a major boost to the global box office and reinforces the superhero genre's dominance on the big screen.