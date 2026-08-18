/Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $2 billion, joins elite box office club

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made box office history, crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide in just three weeks. Starring Tom Holland and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel blockbuster is now the eighth film ever to achieve the milestone and the first solo superhero movie to do so. The film joins an elite club that includes Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ne Zha 2, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War. The achievement further cements Spider-Man's place among Hollywood's most successful franchises.