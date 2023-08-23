Special prayers across India for Chandrayaan-3's safe landing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing slowly for a lunar touchdown at 6pm IST on the 23rd of August. People pray across the country for Chandrayaan-3's safe landing while schools assemble for a live telecast of the landing.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos