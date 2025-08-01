Published: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 18:59 IST
Special Karnataka court convicts Prajwal Revanna
In a major development, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case by the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru. The case was filed by a domestic worker from KR Nagar, Mysuru, and the court reached a verdict just 14 months after it was registered — marking one of the swiftest high-profile trials in recent memory.
Revanna, who was present in court, broke down emotionally following the conviction. The sentencing will be announced on Saturday.