Special Karnataka court convicts Prajwal Revanna

Big Blow for Former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna In a major development, former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been convicted in a rape case by the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru. The case was filed by a domestic worker from KR Nagar, Mysuru, and the court reached a verdict just 14 months after it was registered — marking one of the swiftest high-profile trials in recent memory. Revanna, who was present in court, broke down emotionally following the conviction. The sentencing will be announced on Saturday.