Mumbai's special anti-corruption court on Saturday ordered an fir to be filed against former SEBI chairperson Madhavi Puri Buch and top officials of the Bombay stock exchange and the markets regulatory in a serious case of alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations. This was in response to a criminal case petition filed against the officials in the listing of a stock. The court said it will monitor the probe and ordered for a status report within 30 days. The SEBI, in response, said it will challenge the court order.