Spanish village makes its own rainbow after council's gay pride flag banned
Jun 29, 2020, 09.40 PM(IST)
When police ordered a local mayor in southern Spain to take down a rainbow flag put up to celebrate gay pride on Friday (June 26) because it was illegal, more than 300 households in the town rallied to the cause and flew their own flags.