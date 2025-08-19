/Spanish PM’s Wife Faces Corruption Charges

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 14:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 14:59 IST
The wife of Spain’s Prime Minister has been formally charged with corruption, raising political concerns in the country.

