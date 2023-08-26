Spanish federation threatens legal action over Hermoso 'lies'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Hermoso contradicted Rubiales' version in two statements, one issued through her FUTRPO players union and a second published on social media. She said that she did not consent to the kiss or try to pick up the president and that there was no conversation like the one described by Rubiales.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos