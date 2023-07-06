Spanish farmers drive tractors into Madrid to protest against lack of funding to fight droughts
Spanish farmers revving for change have taken to the streets on tractors in Madrid to protest against the lack of government funding to battle the effects of prolonged drought in the country according to the country's environment ministry this year's spring was the hottest and second driest Spain has seen since records began in 1961.nasa scientists have predicted that droughts and floods will become more frequent and severe as the planet warms and climate changes.