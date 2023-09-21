Spain's streets turn into rushing rivers | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
In Spain's eastern province, fierce thunderstorms and hail have turned streets into raging rivers. A video doing the rounds on social media shows water gushing down the streets, cascading through the slits of a brick building. According to there meteorological agency, there was more than 33 millimetres of rain in some cities yesterday, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure. firefighters had to be called in drain water out of several homes.

