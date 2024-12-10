Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended a memorial mass on Monday to honor the 230 victims of catastrophic floods that ravaged the eastern region of Valencia. The royal couple had previously visited the area, where they faced frustration from locals who expressed anger over perceived delays in government aid by pelting them with mud. Their return aimed to show solidarity and support for the affected communities while paying tribute to those who died in the tragedy. Watch to know more!
Spain Royals Join Memorial Mass For Flood Victims | WION Climate Tracker World News
Advertisment