Spain: Conservative Feijoo fails to become new Prime Minister

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
In the event that he strikes a contentious agreement with separatist parties in the parliament, outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will continue to hold office. On Friday, September 29, Spain's conservative leader Alberto Nunez-Feijoo lost his bid to become the nation's next prime minister after failing to garner enough votes.

