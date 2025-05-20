LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 18:04 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 18:04 IST
Spain blocks over 65,000 airbnb rental listings, locals blame rental sites for housing crisis
Spain orders Airbnb to remove over 65,000 illegal listings amid a growing housing crisis. Stay tuned to WION to know more!

