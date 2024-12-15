South Korea's First Lady has sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing her praising a man for his sexual "power" following a palm-reading session. The footage, which quickly went viral, has raised questions about her public behavior and the appropriateness of the comments made. The incident has ignited a public debate, with critics questioning the first lady’s judgment and others defending her actions. This event has drawn significant attention to the role of political figures in maintaining decorum.
South Korea's First Lady Filmed Praising Man for Sexual 'Power' After Palm Reading
