LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /South Korean workers flown to Seoul after US immigration raid

South Korean workers flown to Seoul after US immigration raid

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 08:51 IST
South Korean workers flown to Seoul after US immigration raid
US authorities have deported more than 300 South Korean laborers detained during an immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on Hyundai's auto plant site. Watch for more details

Trending Topics

trending videos