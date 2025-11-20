/South Korean Ferry Runs Aground: All 267 Rescued with No Serious Injuries

Published: Nov 20, 2025, 09:08 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 09:08 IST
South Korean Ferry Runs Aground: A South Korean passenger ferry carrying 267 people ran aground near an uninhabited island off the southwestern coast, with all aboard safely rescued. The 26,546-ton vessel, traveling from Jeju Island to Mokpo, struck submerged rocks prompting a swift rescue involving coast guard vessels and aircraft. Though the ferry sustained damage at the bow, no flooding occurred, and there were no serious injuries reported.