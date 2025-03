South Korea has earned an unusual title as the world's largest baby exporter, and Seoul is now apologizing to all those who were sent abroad like luggage so that adoption agencies could profit. Findings by South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a government agency, have revealed that children were sent overseas for profit decades ago, during a time when the country was rebuilding itself after World War II and the devastating Korean War. Adoption agencies falsified documents to show babies as orphans in order to facilitate the adoptions...