South Korea, US condemn Pyongyang-Moscow arms cooperation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Military collaboration between North Korea and Russia has been denounced as a grave violation of UN sanctions by senior diplomats and defense officials from South Korea and the United States. They have pledged to make sure that this transgression has repercussions.

