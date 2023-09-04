South Korea: Teachers complaint of incessant 'bullying' from parents

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
To demand improved workplace protection, tens of thousands of teachers in South Korea went on strike on Monday. They claim that overbearing parents regularly bother them by calling them at all hours of the day and on the weekends and complaining endlessly and unjustly.

