South Korea rare air raid drills held among growing threat from North Korea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
When the danger lies at your doorstep and your neighbour poses security threat, precaution is a key. For the first time in six years, South Korea held air defence drills across the nation on a rainy summer afternoon amid the backdrop of sirens.

