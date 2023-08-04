South Korea raises heat alert to highest amid sweltering weather
As areas of the nation baked in temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), South Korea elevated the hot weather warning to its maximum level, the first time in four years, the interior and safety ministry said on Wednesday. According to local media citing firefighting authorities, the intense heat is believed to have killed 23 people nationwide, more than double the previous record of seven during the same period last year.