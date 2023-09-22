South Korea passes new law to protect teachers from bullying

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
South Korea passes law to protect the rights of teachers after mass protests over abuse from parents. The four bills, collectively known as the “teacher rights restoration bills" were passed at the national assembly on Thursday and represented a significant step towards enhancing the working conditions and protections for educators in the country.

