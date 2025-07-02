LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST
South Korea battles 'lovebugs' invasion

The rising temperatures in South Korea has invited a strange problem. Residents in capital Seoul are grappling with an invasion of so-called 'lovebugs'. Watch in for more details!

