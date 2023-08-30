South Korea and the US hold joint infiltration training drills

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
A joint Maritime infiltration training was conducted by the special command troops of South Korea and the US. About 100 US and South Korean soldiers were mobilized for the drills in South Korea's Coastal region. The joint exercises from August 21st to 31st are designed to enhance responses to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

