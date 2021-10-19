LIVE TV
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
South Asia Diary | The Taliban return to Bamiyan
Oct 19, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
20 years back, the Taliban blew up the iconic Buddhas of Bamiyan. Today, their fighters stand guard at the same site. Will the wounds of the 2001 cultural genocide be reopened? Mariam Wardak tells you.
Read in App