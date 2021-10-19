South Asia Diary | The Taliban return to Bamiyan

Oct 19, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
20 years back, the Taliban blew up the iconic Buddhas of Bamiyan. Today, their fighters stand guard at the same site. Will the wounds of the 2001 cultural genocide be reopened? Mariam Wardak tells you.
