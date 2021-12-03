South Asia Diary: The story of Kashmiri Kangri

Dec 03, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As temperatures dip in Jammu & Kashmir, people are turning to an age-old device here in the valley to stay warm. On South Asia Diary, Mariam Wardak brings you the story of the Kashmiri Kangri.
