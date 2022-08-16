South Asia Diary: Taliban erase Afghan women from public life

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Taliban are systematically erasing women from public life. Afghan girls are barred from attending schools and women are denied government jobs. Mariam Wardak tells you how the Taliban wiped out 20 years of women's rights in one year.
Read in App