South Asia Diary : Rebuild at Cox's Bazar after deadly fire

Mar 30, 2021, 11.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Rohingya refugees at Cox's Bazar rebuild their lives after a deadly blaze ripped through their camp last week. Will the authorities build back better or will the bamboo and plastic 'tinderbox shanties' return? Mariam Wardak tells you.
