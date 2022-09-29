South Asia Diary | Lankan Tamils pushed to the brink by economic crisis

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lanka's war-ravaged Tamils are being pushed to the brink by the country's economic crisis. Mariam Wardak brings you the story of two war survivors in the northern part of the island who are struggling to make ends meet.
Read in App