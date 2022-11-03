South Asia Diary: Imran Khan's power clout

Published: Nov 03, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A show of POWER v/s a show of PEOPLE. Pakistan's politics has been at crossroads since Imran Khan's ouster. But his power clout is putting the country's democracy under the lens. Mariam Wardak decodes.
