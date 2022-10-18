South Asia Diary: Decoding U.S' visa restrictions on the Taliban

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
This week on South Asia Diary with Mariam Wardak: +Decoding U.S' visa restrictions on the Taliban +Can Imran Khan get over his long march dilemma? +Festive spending in India booms despite global inflation woes +Lankan salons running out of products
