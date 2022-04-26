South Asia Diary | Bangladesh shuts down last Rohingya private school

Published: Apr 26, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The future of Rohingya kids in Bangladesh is in peril after Dhaka shut down the last private Rohingya school on the ground of legality. Mariam Wardak brings you the report in this week's South Asia Diary.
Read in App