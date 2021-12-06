South Asia Diary | Afghan children succumb to biting winter

Dec 06, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Around 800,000 Afghan children do not have shelter from the biting winter. 3.2 million of them could face malnutrition. Without international help, this winter could turn treacherous for Afghanistan. Mariam Wardak tells you more.
