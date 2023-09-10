South Africa's Economic Meltdown: No consensus in sight

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Government, industry, and labor union leaders are still at odds about what needs to be done 18 months after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to create a "social compact" within 100 days to jump-start the economy and address high unemployment and a variety of other maladies.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos