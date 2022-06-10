South African President Cyril Ramaphosa suspends country's public protector Ombudswoman Mkhwebane

Published: Jun 10, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid an ongoing probe against Cyril Ramaphosa over a theft scandal, the South African President has suspended the country's top anti-corruption official to pave way for a parliamentary panel to probe her ability to hold office.
