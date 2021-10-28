South Africa wicket keeper de Kock withdraws from T20 World Cup after refusing to take knee

Oct 28, 2021, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
South Africa batter Quinton de Kock withdrew from the T20 World Cup match after being dismissed for refusing to take the knee for Black Lives Matter (BLM). Should boards be forcing gestures on players?
