South Africa unrest: Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi speaks to WION

Jul 17, 2021, 02:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
"Violence has affected all the communities," Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi and prominent South African peace activist, tells about the concerns of the Indian diaspora, following the recent unrest in the country.
Read in App