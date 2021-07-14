South Africa unrest day 6th: 72 dead, At least 1,200 arrested so far

Jul 14, 2021, 06:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Rioting, looting continues in South Africa with the death toll rising to 72 as police and the military struggle to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.
