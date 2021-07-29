South Africa to send troops to Mozambique to help country in fighting Jihadist militants

Jul 29, 2021, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
South Africa will send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to help to help the country in fighting jihadist militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation. This will be a 3- month operation which would cost around $66 milion.
Read in App